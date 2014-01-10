FORT LEE MAYOR TO CHRISTIE: Don't Visit Today

CNN Mark Sokolich

Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich has told New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to not visit the town today.

Christie had said in a press conference that he planned to visit Fort Lee to apologise to the mayor and the town’s residents for recent disclosures that top aides were involved in a decision to close a pair of access lanes onto the George Washington Bridge from Fort Lee.

But Sokolich doesn’t want Christie to come.

In emails and text messages released yesterday, Christie’s aides repeatedly referred to Sokolich as “the Serbian” and Bill Stepien, a top Christie confidante, called him an “idiot.” (Sokolich is of Croatian descent, according to the Wall Street Journal.)

When asked about the mayor’s comment at his press conference on Thursday, Christie said that he still planned to visit Fort Lee.

“I am going up to Fort Lee today. If the mayor does not want to meet with me, that’s OK,” Christie said.

Sokolich said that Christie’s visit should come after the investigation into the matter.

