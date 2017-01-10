Suspected Fort Lauderdale airport shooter canceled a New Year's Eve trip to New York City

Broward Sheriff’s Office via AP This booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff’s Office shows suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire Friday killing several people and wounding others at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health issues.

The man suspected of killing five people and wounding six others in a mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale International Airport on Friday canceled an earlier trip to New York City, ABC News reported, citing officials.

Esteban Santiago allegedly planned to fly to New York on New Year’s Eve, but later canceled his ticket and flew on a one-way fare to Florida instead.

FBI spokesman George Piro said during a Friday night news conference on the Fort Lauderdale shooting that the agency was looking at other states Santiago may have been connected to.

The Associated Press reported on Saturday that Santiago travelled to Florida specifically to carry out the attack.

It is unclear whether New York City may have been his original target.

Federal law enforcement officers and local police flooded the streets of New York City on New Year’s Eve in a show of force after a number of terror attacks that claimed lives in Nice, France and Berlin, among others.

