Fort Hood Shooter Receives Death Sentence

Nadal Hasan, the former Army psychiatrist turned Islamic extremist, who killed 13 people and wounded dozens more during a 2009 shooting spree at a medical facility at Fort Hood, Texas, has been sentenced to die, according to multiple news outlets.

From the outset, it seemed Hasan wanted the death penalty. He represented himself and declined to present any evidence in his own defence.

He expressed a desire to become a martyr for Islamic extremism.

Hasan will become the sixth person on death row at the military’s maximum security facility at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. The military has not executed anyone in more than 50 years.

Military executions require the president of the United States to sign the death warrant.

