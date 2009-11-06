FORT HOOD SHOOTER MALIK NADAL HASAN IS ALIVE

Contrary to all prior reports, the Ft. Hood shooter is not dead.



He was shot, but remains alive…

The news was announced at an army press conference.

The AP just ran:

FORT HOOD, Texas — Army: Fort Hood shootings suspect is alive; death toll from attack remains 12.

——

Meanwhile, attention is being drawn to Hasan’s internet postings. Here’s a comment he left on Scribd next to a document about suicide bombings.

