Fort Hood Shooter Found Guilty On All Charges

Army Maj. Nadal Hasan, the man accused of killing 13 people at a military base in Texas in 2009, has been found guilty on all charges and is now eligible for the death penalty.

He could become the first person to get the death penalty from the military in more than half a century. The sentencing phase of the trial will start on Monday, according to Austin, Texas news station KVUE.

Hasan was charged with 45 counts of murder and attempted murder for walking into a military medical facility the U.S. Army base in Fort Hood, Texas and opening fire.

During trial, Hasan represented himself and rested his case without calling any witnesses or presenting any evidence in his defence. In his opening statements, he more or less admitted to the shooting, and some have speculated that he thinks of himself as a martyr.

Hasan said he committed the shooting to “protect Muslim insurgents abroad” and has described himself as a soldier who has “switched sides” in a war.

