At Least 4 Dead, 14 Injured After Shooting At Fort Hood Army Base

REUTERS/III Corps Public Affairs/U.S. Army/Handout The main gate at the U.S. Army post at Fort Hood, Texas is pictured in this undated photograph, obtained on November 5, 2009.

At least four people were killed and 14 injured after a gunman opened fire at Fort Hood Army base in Killeen, Texas, The New York Times reports.

AP reported the suspected gunman was among the dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but a base statement said this was still unconfirmed.

The post was placed under lockdown with people being advised to “shelter in place” and stay away from windows and doors. The lockdown was lifted several hours later.

Fort Hood said police had responded to the shooting, which began around 4:25 p.m. local time, according to Ryan Wood, a producer at WFAA Channel 8.

The situation was still considered “active” as military officials told NBC News a possible second possible shooter was being sought.

Fort Hood was the same base attacked in 2009 by then-Maj. Nidal Hasan, who opened fire in a predeployment facility, ultimately killing 13 people and wounding 32 others.

President Obama, who was travelling in Chicago and following the situation, told Los Angeles Times “we’re heartbroken something like this might have happened again.”

At 340 square miles, Fort Hood is the largest U.S. military installation, according to NBC News.

KCEN has a livestream of coverage, and a press conference is soon to be underway at the base.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.