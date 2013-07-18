Tokyo Now Has A Brooklyn-Themed Restaurant

If Yelp is correct, Brooklyn has close to 1,500 restaurants that serve Japanese food.



And now Japan has exactly one restaurant dedicated to Brooklyn.

Aptly named Fort Greene is chef Makoto Asamoto’s newest restaurant on Tokyo’s west side. According to an article by Jason Jenkins in Bon Appetit, the environment is entirely reminiscent of the hipster borough where Asamoto lived for a year.

“I wanted [this place] to have the same mood I felt in the cafes around Fort Greene,” he told Bon Appetit. “My food is mostly French, but the restaurant itself is my interpretation of Brooklyn.”

Typewriters and antique jars line the walls while guests sit around the communal wooden table that can hold 10 to 12 diners. Asamoto cooks in the same room on a four-burner gas stove, using the same ingredients that “decorate” the walls.

And — just to drive the point home — Fort Greene restaurant also serves its own organic wine and sells homemade granola.

See a picture the restaurant’s interior posted to its blog below.

