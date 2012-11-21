These Soldiers Deploy So Often They Now Have A Commando-Style Fitness Facility On Base

Allison Churchill
Afghanistan, military, defence

Photo: Joseph Swafford via ISAF Joint Command

Staying in shape is one of the top responsibilities of anyone in the military. But it’s particularly important when deployed. Carrying a 50-pound rucksack while patrolling the mountains of Afghanistan will take its toll on a soldier who’s not in top condition.When Command Sgt. Maj. Rick Merritt, who once was the senior enlisted advisor for a Ranger regiment at Fort Benning, arrived at Fort Drum, in upstate New York, and saw there wasn’t a gym dedicated to functional fitness, he made one happen.

The frigid conditions and hilly terrain already provide ample training opportunities, as of Nov. 16, it also has the Mountain Functional Fitness Facility, which opened Nov. 16. Two other gyms also got upgrades. Soldiers now won’t have any excuse to not have a perfect core, keep lightening-quick speeds, or Herculean strength.

 

 

 

The 10,000-square-feet facility is designed to give soldiers balance in rough terrain, and agility in urban environments

Like being able to jump on or off something without falling

Carrying an injured comrade out of the line-of-fire works better if you can actually run

Wall-climbing works both the upper body and strengthens the core

This endless rope climb looks like a special kind of torture

Climbing ability gets a special focus at the facility, as evidenced by the Jacobs Ladder...

And the machine in the background of this photo...

And, of course, a rope ladder, which no military obstacle course can do without

The centre also has a room for up to 50 people to hold combatives training

Or practice other combat skills, like searching a suspect

If a soldier doesn't have a battle buddy to train with, he can hit these bags instead

And they can still get pumped up the old-fashioned way

Now that you've seen this fitness facility, step aboard the USS Eisenhower >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.