Forstmann's Hamptons Tennis Tournament Raises $1.5 Million

Page Six: TEDDY Forstmann is starting to sound like Cher and Barbra Streisand, who always claim every tour is their last hurrah. The leveraged-buyout baron keeps saying every year that it’s the last year for his Huggy Bear tennis tournament, which he founded with his brothers at their homes in Southampton 24 years ago. But each year, Forstmann is persuaded to do it again. This year, among the ringers brought in to play with the amateurs were Martina Navratilova, Boris Becker, Guillermo Vilas and Luke and Murphy Jensen. About $1.5 million was raised for charity. When and if Forstmann does step down, Dick Gilbert, Chris Jeffries, Fred Gradin and David Koch are said to be poised to take over the event.

