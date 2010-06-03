Forensic Redux: analysing Steve Cohen's Trading Desk From The Vanity Fair Interview

Back in February, we did an in-depth analysis of a picture of what we thought might be Steve Cohen’s trading desk at SAC Capital.



Thanks to a photo shoot with Vanity Fair for his recent interview, we get to do it all over again. Let’s take a look:

Photo: Business Insider

1. A photo of Cohen and his wife Alexandra.

2. An extra pair of pants along with assorted papers and books.

3. What appears to be two stacks of quarters.

4. A bottle of spring water. Anyone know the brand? It’s not any of the usual suspects.

5. The SAC ticker. All we can make out is a digitized “SAC Capital Advisors.”

6. Old school, digital alarm clock. We think it reads “4:10” for the time. Is it Saturday? Where is everyone?

7. 1990s computer speakers. Time for an upgrade, Stevie!

8. An oddly placed floor mat.

9. A box of candy with a ribbon, perhaps?

10. His trading station. Anyone know what software he’s using? It’s clearly not Bloomberg on the left and right screens. Note that almost everyone else at SAC has more monitors than Steve. Many have six.

11. A computer wrist rest.

12. A textbook of sorts. There’s another one behind it. We’re trying to find out the titles. Guesses are encouraged.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.