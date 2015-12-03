Teens still don't think Facebook is cool but they use it more than any other social site

Jillian D'Onfro

Teens might think Facebook has been taken over by their parents, but they’re still using it more than ever.

A new study from research firm Forrester found that while only 65% of 12 t0 17-year-olds consider the social network “cool,” (ranking it below most other popular apps), it still generates more “hyper usage” than Snapchat, Instagram, or Twitter. About 61% say it’s the social network they use the most.

Even more interesting: 47% use the site more this year than they did last year.

That matches with anecdotal evidence from Business Insider reporter Maya Kosoff who hung out with a bunch of teens who said that Facebook is essential for their social lives.

78% now use Facebook at least once a month, which is more than Instagram (55%), Twitter (50%) and Snapchat (45%).

The perception…

ForresterForrester

The reality of usage:

FacebookingForrester

