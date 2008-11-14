Forrester Research CEO: Intel Revenue Cuts Not That Big A Deal (INTC)

Fresh off yesterday’s 10%+ cut on Intel’s (INTC) revenue guidace, Forrester Research CEO George Colony weighs in to urge people not to panic. Why is George confident?
- “Intel isn’t the bellwether it once was.” PCs and servers have declined in importance to overall tech spending.
- Lots of people have been laid off already. Fewer employees mean fewer (Intel-based) computers needed.
- The “virtualization” trend towards fewer servers is bad for Intel specifically, not bad for everyone.
- PCs, servers, and communications gear will get whacked. But software and services — which Intel doesn’t offer — will “fare better.”
