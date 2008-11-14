Forrester Research CEO: Intel Revenue Cuts Not That Big A Deal (INTC)

Fresh off yesterday’s 10%+ cut on Intel’s (INTC) revenue guidace, Forrester Research CEO George Colony weighs in to urge people not to panic. Why is George confident?



“Intel isn’t the bellwether it once was.” PCs and servers have declined in importance to overall tech spending.

Lots of people have been laid off already. Fewer employees mean fewer (Intel-based) computers needed.

The “virtualization” trend towards fewer servers is bad for Intel specifically, not bad for everyone.

PCs, servers, and communications gear will get whacked. But software and services — which Intel doesn’t offer — will “fare better.”

