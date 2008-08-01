Forrester Picks Up JupiterResearch For $23 Million

Two surviving names from Bubble 1.0 are becoming one. Forrester Research (FORR) has bought JupiterResearch, and parent JUPR Holdings from MCG Capital Corporation (MSGC) for $23 million plus assumed liabilities. Jupiter had 2007 revenues of $14 million and has 82 employees. Forrester had 2007 revenues of $212 million and has 1,000 employees. JupiterResearch will become part of Forrester’s Marketing & Strategy Client Group.



This is not the same as JupiterMedia (JUPM), which acquired MediaBistro last year (for about the same price, but a better multiple, as the JupiterResearch deal). Jupiter sold the research division, once called Jupiter Media Metrix, to MCG Capital in 2006.

