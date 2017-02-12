A millionaire who hid a fortune in the Rockies explains how he views money and happiness after 86 years

Forrest Fenn Money can’t buy happiness but it can make a nice down payment, according to millionaire Forrest Fenn.

During the Great Recession, Forrest Fenn wanted to give people something to look forward to.

That’s why the art dealer says he hid a chest full of gold — estimated to be worth around $2 million — somewhere in the Rocky Mountains.

“They say money can’t buy happiness but it can make a nice down payment,” he told Business Insider in an email.

That being said, wealth isn’t everything to Fenn.

“I have decided that having enough money is a lot better than having a lot of money,” he said.

Fenn ran an art dealership and authored two books — “The Thrill of the Chase” and “Too Far to Walk” — which are said to contain clues about the location of the treasure.

Business Insider asked Fenn if he had any tips about achieving success and becoming wealthy. He had one straightforward piece of advice: Focus.

“People today are too busy to think,” he says. “There is so much going on in the world and they are distracted. My advice would be to set aside an hour each day to just think. Don’t rule out any idea. Try to build a small business. Someone invented the hula hoop, the skateboard, and the Slinky. Similar ideas are still out there today.”

