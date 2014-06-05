9 Formulas You Have To Know To Pass Wall Street's Hardest Exam

Ben Duronio, Linette Lopez

First off, if you’re reading this, good luck. You’re going to need it on Saturday.

The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) exams are this weekend. They are commonly known as the most hellish exams taken by Wall Street professionals. Fewer than 20 per cent of candidates pass all three tests in the first attempt at each.

What makes the CFA so difficult is the sheer volume of information you have to study and use. There are tons of formulas and ideas all over the exam — we couldn’t possibly cover it all here.

So we’ll give you what you absolutely have to know — 9 formulas candidates that will most assuredly show up on all three levels of the CFA exam.

Don’t blow it.

NOTE: We don’t claim to be an expert in offering exam advice.

Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM): Attempts to explain the relationship excess market risk and expected return.

Source: CFA Institute, Wikipedia

Black-Scholes Model: Applies theoretical physics when pricing options.

Source: Investopedia, Wikipedia

Duration With Convexity Adjustment: Duration is the average time until all cash flows from a bond are delivered. The convexity adjustment helps determine the change in price that is not explained by duration.

Source: Investopedia, My Swiss Company

DuPont Identity Of Return On Equity (ROE): This breaks ROE into profit margin, total asset turnover, and financial leverage. It explains the operating efficiency, asset-use efficiency, and overall financial leverage of a company.

Source: Investopedia

Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC): The firm's overall cost of capital considering all of the components of the capital structure.

Source: Investopedia

Free Cash Flow to Firm (FCFF): Measures firm's cash flow after paying expenses, taxes, and financing costs.

Source: Investopedia

Put-Call Parity: Refers to the static price relationship between the prices of put and call options of an asset with the same strike price and expiration date.

Source: Investopedia, Risk Glossary

Variance of a Two Asset Portfolio: Measures the fluctuation of the returns of a portfolio with two assets.

Source: Investopedia, Fisher College of Business

Jensen's Alpha: One way of measuring alpha, or the risk-adjusted return.

Source: Investopedia, Wikipedia

BONUS: The Herfindahl Index measures market concentration, and is used by regulators to determine whether a company has a monopoly on a market.

Source: Investopedia, Wikipedia

The CFA program isn't the only way to learn about finance.

The Most Badass High School In Brooklyn Has Its Very Own Trading Floor >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.