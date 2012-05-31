9 Formulas You Must Know To Pass Wall Street's Hardest Exam

Photo: peruisay on flickr

The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) exams are this Saturday. They are commonly known as the most difficult exams taken by Wall Street professionals. Fewer than 20 per cent of candidates pass all three tests in the first attempt at each.There are several formulas a candidate must know and understand to pass the exams, far too many to be included in one small slideshow.



With that said, here are 9 formulas candidates are likely to need on any of the three levels of the CFA exam, the test that validates the Wall Street analyst.

NOTE: We don’t claim to be an expert in offering exam advice.

