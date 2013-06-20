How To Find The Nearest Cross Street To Any NYC Address

It’s nearly impossible to memorize the cross streets for every street address in New York City. Thankfully, we just came across a formula that will do it for you.



This may seem silly in the age of smartphones, but in the event that your iPhone takes a plunge into a puddle or strays from your pocket, this algorithm, which only requires simple maths skills, could prove very useful.

Here’s what you have to do, according to many tourist websites that describe the mathematical formula:

1. Drop the last number of the address you want to find. (So, if you want to find 260 Park Avenue South, drop the number 0).

2. Divide that remainder by 2. (26 becomes 13).

3. Now add or subtract to that that number according to the “key number” in the chart below, provided by DK Eyewitness Travel Guide: New York City. The answer will be the nearest numbered cross street (Add 8 — the key number for Park Avenue South — to 13 to get 21. The nearest cross street for 260 Park Avenue South is 21st street).

