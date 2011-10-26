Formula One Will Race In New Jersey In 2013

Photo: AP Images

Governor Chris Christie is expected to announce today that Weehawken, NJ will hold a Formula One Grand Prix in 2013, according to BBC.The last time a Formula One race was held in the United States was in Indianapolis in 2007. An F1 Grand Prix was held in Indianapolis for eight years until F1 chief Bernie Eccelstone did not agree to new terms.



Mayor Felix Roque is very excited for the race to take place in Weehawken and told the BBC:

“It’s incredible. This is going to be an economic boom for this whole region.”

