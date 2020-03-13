'Poorly handled': Australian Grand Prix ticket holders express frustration at last-minute cancellation

The Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2019. (Photo by Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Australian Formula One Grand Prix was cancelled while “several thousand” people had already turned up.

Attendees shared their frustrations on social media about not being informed of the cancellation earlier.

Others were disappointed after having travelled interstate or internationally.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The Australian Formula One Grand Prix was cancelled on Friday morning, but “several thousand” people had already turned up.

The event was scheduled for March 12-15 but was scrapped after a team member from the McLaren racing team was confirmed with the coronavirus.

F1 accredited photographer and journalist Kym Illman said on Instagram “several thousand” people were denied entry into Albert Park as they awaited confirmation that the event was cancelled.

While drivers expressed disappointment that the event was cancelled, they believed it was the right decision.

British driver Lewis Hamilton said in a statement, “No one wants this, we all want to get in our cars and get racing, but we have to be realistic and we must put health and safety first.”

But some people were disappointed about the cancellation and expressed their frustration that it was done at such short notice.

Exactly. Two hours before 1st practice? Could have been done after the McLaren news dropped. — John Claeys (@bevo37) March 12, 2020

Image: Facebook

On Facebook, attendees shared how they had travelled interstate and internationally for the event.

Image: Facebook

Image: Facebook

Others were frustrated that no one informed them of the cancellation as they waited.

Image: Facebook

And some attendees weren’t happy about how the situation was handled.

Image: Instagram

Image: Facebook

READ MORE:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.