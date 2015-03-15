Here's everything you need to know about the 2015 Formula One season

Formula One will crisscross the globe in 2015, with 20 races on five continents over an eight-month season.

A total of 10 teams and 20 drivers will compete on a variety of challenging courses that range from the streets of Monaco to the mountainous terrain of Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, from long straits of Abu Dhabi to the rolling hills of Austin, Texas.

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes-AMG teammate Nico Rosberg look to be the duo to beat once again. Ferrari has rearmed after a disappointing 2014 season by replacing two-time-world champion Fernando Alonso with four-time world champ Sebastian Vettel.

Historically weaker teams, such as Manor, Sauber, and Lotus, will look to improve upon poor performances in 2014.

The 2015 F1 season kick off on March 15, at Albert’s Park in Melbourne, Australia with the Australian Grand Prix.

Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team Base: Brackley, England Engine: Mercedes Grand Prix Victories: 20 World Championships: 1 Lewis Hamilton For the second time in his career, the 30-year old from Stevenage begins the season as reigning world champion. With 33 wins under his belt, Hamilton will have to fend off title challenges from teammate Nico Rosberg, as well as a reinvigorated Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo. Nico Rosberg Son of 1982 F1 world champion Keke Rosberg and last season's runner up, Nico Rosberg returns in 2015 as the favourite to unseat teammate Lewis Hamilton. With 8 careers victories under his belt, the 29 year old German will be in his 6th season as member of Mercedes F1. Infiniti Red Bull Racing Base: Milton Keynes, England Engine: Renault Grand Prix Victories: 50 World Championships: 4 Daniel Ricciardo With four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel now at Ferrari, Daniel Ricciardo will assume the position as Red Bull's number one driver. Ricciardo will look to continue his top form after a breakout 2014 season in which the 25-year-old Australian won three times and finished third in the drivers standings. Daniil Kvyat After a promising rookie season with Toro Rosso, the 20-year old Kvyat joins Red Bull as the team's second driver. The young Russian will have some big shoes to fill after teammate Ricciardo's breakout 2014 campaign. Williams Martini Racing Base: Grove, England Engine: Mercedes Grand Prix Victories: 114 World Championships:9 Felipe Massa After nearly a decade at Ferrari, the 33 year old Brazilian injected new life into his career by moving to a rejuvenated Willliams Grand Prix. Massa, who was one corner away from the 2008 F1 crown, will look to once again recapture his past championship-quality form. Valtteri Bottas The 25 year old Finn has firmly established himself as one F1's brightest young stars. After Finishing 4th overall in the 2014 standings, Bottas and his teammate will look to continue Williams' F1 return to the front of the pack. Scuderia Ferrari Base: Maranello, Italy Engine: Ferrari Grand Prix Victories: 222 World Championships: 16 Sebastian Vettel After six seasons and four consecutive world championships, the F1's boy king has moved to Ferrari in an attempt to regain his once magical form. The 25-year-old German will replace two-time world champ Fernando Alonso, who returned to McLaren. Kimi Raikkonen 2007 F1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen will once again find himself behind the wheel of the racing red cars that bear the prancing stallion emblem. The enigmatic Finn struggled mightily in his first season with Ferrari and will look to return to the race-winning form that landed him the job with the Maranello-based outfit. McLaren Honda Base: Woking, England Engine: Honda Grand Prix Victories: 182 World Championships: 8 Fernando Alonso Seven years after leaving, Fernando Alonso has returned to McLaren. The double world champion looks to have a tough road ahead of his after suffering a terrifying pre-season crash that left the Spaniard with a concussion. Alonso will also have to contend with McLaren's untested Honda powerplants. Jenson Button Once F1's hottest young prospect, Jenson Button has developed into a consummate professional and a world champion over his 15-year career. Like teammate Alonso, the 2009 champ will likely find 2015 to be a gruelling dogfight for survival in the middle of the pack. Sahara Force India F1 Team Base: Silverstone, England Engine: Mercedes Grand Prix Victories: 0 World Championships: 0 Sergio Perez In 2011, Sergio Perez became just the fifth Mexican driver to compete in Formula One, joining the likes of the legendary Rodriguez brothers. For 2015, Perez will continue this good form he showed in 2014 that netted the Guadalajara-native a dozen top-10 finishes. Nico Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg, who finished 9th overall in the standing in 2014, is considered by many to be one of top prospects in Formula. In 2015, the 27 year old German will return for his third season with middle-of-the-pack Force India F1. Scuderia Toro Rosso Base: Faenza, Italy Engine: Renault Grand Prix Victories: 1 World Championships: 0 Max Verstappen The 17 year-old Danish rookie and son of longtime Formula One veteran Jos Verstappen will become the youngest driver ever to compete in the series. Verstappen's mother, Sophie Kumpen, was also a successful kart racer. Carlos Sainz Jr. Like his teammate, fellow rookie Carlos Sainz, Jr. also descends from racing royalty. The 20 year old is the son of two-time World Rally Champion Carlos Sainz, Sr. -- known to many as 'El Matador.' Lotus F1 Team Base: Enstone, England Engine: Mercedes Grand Prix Victories: 2 World Championships: 0 Romain Grosjean With 9 career podiums, Romain Grosjean has firmly established himself as one of F1's quickest drivers. However, after a lackluster 2014, the 28 year old Frenchman will look to regain the success he found earlier in his career. With new Mercedes powerplants, Lotus will look to achieve better performance than it did with the underwhelming Renault-powered cars of 2014. Pastor Maldonado In 2015, 30 year old Pastor Maldonado returns of his second season with Lotus. In 2012, Maldonado became the first Venezuelan driver to win a Formula One race by taking the checkered flag at the Spanish Grand Prix. Manor Marussia F1 Team Base: Dinnington, England Engine: Ferrari Grand Prix Victories: 0 World Championships: 0 Will Stevens After making his F1 debut with the now defunct Caterham F1 in the final of race of 2014, the 23-year-old Briton will continue his Grand Prix career with the cash-strapped Manor Marussia team. Roberto Merhi Joining Will Stevens at Manor will be 23-year old Spanish rookie Roberto Merhi. Merhi's resume consists of stints in Gemrany's competitive DTM touring car series and lower level open-wheel racing. Sauber F1 Team Base: Hinwil, Switzerland Engine: Ferrari Grand Prix Victories: 1 World Championships: 0 Marcus Ericsson Second-year driver Marcus Ericsson joins Sauber after spending his 2014 rookie campaign with the now-defunct Caterham F1. The 23-year old Swede will look to jumpstart his F1 career with the experienced Sauber team after a rocky rookie year. Felipe Nasr 22-year-old Brazilian rookie Felipe Nasr will make his Grand Prix racing debut with Sauber after spending 2014 as Williams F1's test driver. Here are the 20 tracks the Formula One circus will compete on during the 2015 season.



