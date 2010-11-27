Formula One Boss Loses £200,000 Of Jewelry In Mugging

Bernie Ecclestone, the CEO of Formula One Holdings, was mugged just outside the organisation’s headquarters and the thieves made off with about $313,000 USD worth of jewelry.



The 80-year-old Ecclestone was attacked by four men as he and his girlfriend arrived at the office on Wednesday morning. He was taken to the hospital with a minor head injury and released.

