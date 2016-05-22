Horrific crash in Formula 3 race sent one car 20 feet into the air after it hit a stalled car at full speed

Somehow three drivers appear to have escaped serious injury after one driver hit a stalled car at full speed and was catapulted 20 feet into the air.

The incident came during Saturday’s Formula 3 race in Austria, the series that is considered a major stepping stone for Formula 1.

Ryan Tveter lost control of his car at the beginning of an s-turn, sliding through the infield pebbles before coming to a stop back on the track. As he travelled through the pebbles, he caused a cloud of dust. Zhi Chong Le apparently could not see the stalled car because of the dust and hit Tveter at full speed from behind, causing Le’s car to launch into the air.





To make matters worse for Tveter, he was then hit a second time by Pedro Piquet.





Two of the drivers, Le and Tveter, were transported to a local hospital. However, amazingly, it sounds as if both managed to escape any major injuries.

According to Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports, Formula 3 released a statement after the race noting that both drivers were conscious and that Tveter was released from the hospital with a bruised knee and Le was being treated for a possible head injury.

Here is the full video:

