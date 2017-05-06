Formula One's McLaren team is offering a 'dream job' driving car simulators to 'the best gamer in the world'

McLaren Is Formula 1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne just keeping the McLaren simulator seat warm for you?

Do you remember the days when your parents used to give you a hard time for sitting around all day playing computer games, because it “wouldn’t pay the bills?”

Wouldn’t it be good to prove them wrong after all these years?

McLaren is holding an Esports competition to find the World’s Fastest Gamer, someone who will eventually join the Formula 1 team as a legitimate employee.

The competition is open to all virtual racers, and the fastest gamer will win a one year contract with McLaren as one of its “official simulator drivers.“

The role is an incredible opportunity for a tech and motorsports fan, as it involves working alongside McLaren engineers at various grand prix circuits to improve the machinery driven by the team’s elite athletes Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne.

“This is a hugely exciting opportunity — not only within the gaming industry, but for everyone at McLaren and motorsport in general,” Zak Brown, McLaren Technology Group Executive Director, said.

“[This is] a unique and exciting proposition [and] one that connects the worlds of racing and gaming in a way that’s never been explored before.”

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images The Esports industry is expected to generate £1 billion in revenue by 2020 and is already an intriguing spectator event.

Brown went on to mention that the World’s Fastest Gamer contest would not be limited to one computer game or even one computer platform but their ultimate goal would be to find “the best virtual racer out there.”

Brown concluded: “The winner will genuinely be a key part of our team at McLaren. This is for real: we absolutely require additional support across our two simulator platforms, so the competition and the selection process will be rigorous, ruthless, and compelling to watch.”

McLaren dubbed the role “the greatest job in Esports” and, after announcing the role on social media, Twitter users were quick to agree with user Ronny336, who called the position a “dream job.”

Watch the video below to find out more:

Need to know more about World’s Fastest Gamer and how you can get involved? Let 8-bit explain. #esports #WFG #LogitechG pic.twitter.com/823ENv4rBc

— McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 4, 2017

NOW WATCH: This athlete does backwards handstands off high diving boards with incredible precision



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.