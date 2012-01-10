Formspring Started As A Side Project, But Now Has Nearly 28 Million Users and $14 Million In Funding

Formspring CEO Ade Olonoh was living in Indianapolis and started Formspring as a side project at his previous company, Formstack. After getting a million registered users in the first 45 days, he looked at his Amazon Web Services bill and realised he’d have to start a new company to pay for the cost of the viral growth.



So in March 2010, he moved to San Francisco — and took five people from his old job with him. The company now has 32 employees.

On Monday, we caught up with him during an office tour and asked him some questions about the history of Formspring and where he wants to take it.

