What's It Like Working At Formspring? Mad Men For Nerds

With nearly 28 million users — more than Foursquare and Instagram — Formspring has a reputation for being a question and answer site for teenagers.



It got some heat after some users used the question and answer site for cyber bullying their peers.

But the founder of Formspring CEO Ade Olonoh says that’s the exception than than the rule now that there are tools in place to curb bad behaviour.

On our visit, Olonoh told us about Formspring’s latest curation feature that helps surface quality answers. Curation may be necessary, as the site has already seen 4 billion responses from its users.

Formspring invited us to visit their relatively new office in SOMA, which used to be home to the SF Examiner and a bank. Check it out…

The entrance is big. High ceilings make the space look even bigger. The previous tenant was a bank. Hence the vault. They apparently don't know the combination, so hopefully no one gets locked inside... Trish Berg, started as an intern, but was hired full time to work in marketing a month after she started. She couldn't help but smile when we came in. There's a bathroom in the conference room but no one really uses it. Formspring CEO Ade Olonoh telling us how he can imagine Mad Men-type of executives coming here for fresh air. Nice view! Conference rooms are named after favourite characters from Wes Anderson movies. Laura Oppenheimer is working in the conference room. Then she takes a break to give her dog a treat. He barked at me and I almost dropped the camera. After the meeting, she emailed me to apologise for her dog acting like a jerk. First we see Mira Deverich, a designer. Sitting next to her is Jake Desaulniers, a designer who moved from Florida to work for Formspring. We all know how it feels on the first day. That's what Mike Rogers, the head of sales, is feeling today. And we were here to capture that. Gilles Devaux is a french engineer. When he found out he was having a baby boy, he brought champagne to the office. Cheers! Yes, a chia pet. At least it doesn't bark. There's free lunch every day for the company's 32 employees. So everyone sits here to catch up -- family style. Sometimes the lunches last long if the conversation gets interesting. Even the CEO needs a break sometimes. Mike Preuss, business development manager, plays ping pong with Ro Choy, the COO. Their competitive edge comes out in ping pong scores. There's a poker room in the back. There's a monthly poker night. Tim Harrison, customer development associate, is getting some work done in the common area. He was punched in the face on MUNI and his iPhone was stolen. He says he's doing fine now. A co-worker raised money for him to get a new phone from other Formspring employees. The money was sent to Tim's parents to buy him a new iPhone for Christmas. With the left over money, Tim bought beer for the office.

