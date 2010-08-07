Formspring CEO Addresses Suicides, Business Model, And Tumblr's Failed Clone

Formspring, a startup that lets people publicly ask each other questions, has grown incredibly quickly in its short life.



It’s less than a year old, and already it has over 15 million registered accounts and raised $2.5 million from A-list investors.

Why is this a standalone site, rather than someone else’s feature? How is it going to make money? And is Facebook Questions going to eat its lunch?

We recently spoke to CEO Ade Olonoh to find out.

Some highlights:

Formspring isn’t looking to broaden its offering. In fact, Ade doesn’t think it’s possible to make what he does work on a more general platform, which is why he thinks other startups haven’t been able to steal his thunder.

Yes, traffic stopped growing a couple of months ago, but Formspring is still adding 200,000-300,000 users per week, and the traffic trend should come around soon.

If you can’t figure out the revenue model, that’s because there isn’t one yet. Formspring doesn’t make any money, and it isn’t worrying about it much yet.

The mainstream media hysterically bashes anything new on the Web, but Formspring got hit when it was too new to handle it, and blew its response as a result.

SAI: Will Formspring continue to be exclusively for asking and answering questions, or do you need to expand to more varied offerings to keep growing?

Ade: We’re laser-focused on our mission of providing a way for people to easily express themselves and connect with people they care about. Q&A will probably always be at the core of what Formspring is in some fashion. There are a lot of things we’re looking at in terms of enhancing the product and enriching that feature set, but the path we’re on has been very successful to date, and we’ll continue along that path as long as we can.

SAI: Various things people call “Q&A sites” are blowing up right now, but there’s a wide range of products in that category, not all of which seem directly competitive with each other. Do any of these (Quora, Facebook Questions…) strike you as more directly relevant to and competitive with what you’re doing at Formspring?

Ade: It’s been very interesting to watch in the last few months. As you say, Facebook Questions and Quora are really battling it out. For us, it’s interesting to watch, but we don’t really see those guys as being in our space. We see Q&A in very different ways.

There are a few ways in which the functions are very distinct. The first is that every question you ask on Formspring is asked of a specific person. So you can’t ask Formspring a question and have people within the community find that question and answer it. It’s really about one-to-one communication. Or at least one-to-one-to-many. That is, one person asks one person a question, and when you answer it, many people see it.

Whereas what Quora is about is people finding the right answer to things. Formspring is really about getting to know people better. So the questions are going to be more along the lines of “what’s your favourite beer?”

There’s going to be some lean into that, of course. As we continue to grow, it’s going to be hard for people to ignore that growth and ask “are there elements of Formspring we can bring in?” But for now, we don’t see those guys as competitors at all.

There are some straight up clones that have popped up, and we pay more attention to them.

SAI: Have any of them gained any significant traction?

Ade: Nobody seems to have come close. Quite a few popped up in other markets, Brazil and elsewhere. Here, Tumblr about a month after we launched launched their Ask functionality. They’d seen how Formspring grew very quickly within the Tumblr community.

SAI: How are you going to make money with this going forward?

Ade: So we’re not making any money right now. I know it always sounds weird to say we aren’t focused on that right now, but on the short term at least, we’re focused on building out the product. There’s a real risk that we monetise to early and miss an opportunity. What we’ll get when we find that sweet spot will be exponentially more than we’d get today if we just threw some ads on the sweet spot.

SAI: You grew insanely quickly at first. Looking at publicly available measures like Compete, it looks like you’ve flattened out or started declining even. What accounts for that?

Ade: Yes, it’s been flat the last few months, and there are a lot of things that come into play there. Part of that is seasonal. Part of it is that as we tweak and experiment with new things, we’re going to see different results. But we’re very optimistic that we’ll start to see more growth in our traffic.

And I should say too that our users are still growing very quickly. We’re adding 200,000-300,000 new users a week, so that hasn’t slowed down much at all.

For the first six months, we were focused on scale, trying to keep up with the growth. Now we’re improving the product and iterating rapidly, and we expect that to help.

SAI: You mentioned Tumblr trying to build your functionality into its product. Why is this a standalone product and destination, and not someone else’s feature?

Ade: I think it’s such a unique experience for users, that it’s hard to fit into another platform. That’s part of why Tumblr hasn’t seen much traction with it, and part of why we grew so quickly. If Formspring’s users could do what they do here elsewhere, they wouldn’t have come to Formspring in the first place.

Our average time on site is about nine and a half minutes. There’s enough in Formspring that it’s certainly a destination for people.

SAI: I hate to even ask this, but there have been a lot of hysterical articles in the mainstream media about stuff like someone killing themself after people were mean to them on Formspring, and how that’s somehow the technology’s fault. Has that been a serious issue for you, and is it still something you’re worried about, or do you think they’ve moved on?

Ade: It’s certainly been a serious issue, and something we’ve spent a lot of time trying to address. The unfortunate thing is that we started to receive that kind of attention very early in the life of the company. We didn’t even have the scraps of a communication plan. We just launched our blog a few months ago. We’ve just started putting together content on our help site. So a lot of that attention started when we were severely understaffed and very young, and not prepared to deal with it.

What we saw is very similar to what Facebook saw and MySpace saw. Anything new on the Web is going to get a lot of attention in a negative way. The discussion was talking about a problem that exists across the Web, but for Formspring, that was the first time a lot of people heard about it, whereas with Facebook, you already knew it as the place where you see photos of your grand kids. So there were a lot of misconceptions of what Formspring was all about. And we didn’t focus on addressing it.

I don’t think it’s something that will ever completely go away. Facebook and MySpace and Twitter still get attacked. But there was a lot of hysteria around Formspring because people said it was for teenagers. But only 30% of our users are under 18. So Formspring skews young, but it’s not a site for teens at all. So hopefully that will be cleared up.

SAI: So is there anything to this? Does Formspring lend itself to abuse that is worse, or at least different than what you see elsewhere on the Internet?

Ade: Honestly, not really.

