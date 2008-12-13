(Formerly) Rich Teens Reduced To Getting After School Jobs

Parents who not so long ago had the attitude that kids should be coddled and not forced to work for their Dooney & Bourke purses no longer have said attitude. Instead of pushing them to do crazy volunteer projects to impress college admissions officers they’re now being pushed to work at the Gap.



NY Times: “We have the Mall at Short Hills a stone’s throw away, and there are a load of kids who applied,” said Nancy Siegel, head counselor at Millburn High School in New Jersey. “But they are not finding the market welcoming.”

At the marble-sheathed Westchester Mall in White Plains, job applications have increased at stores including Origins, Tommy Hilfiger and the Gap, where job queries from teenagers are up 30 per cent over last fall.

Julia Stark, a senior at Packer Collegiate Institute, a top private school in Brooklyn, said that this fall she and her friends are “all trying to work as much as we can” to pay for weekend restaurant dinners, a welcome break from a heavy course load and college applications.

In Greenwich, Conn., a Web-based program that connects high school students with nearby job opportunities has attracted 100 seekers each month since September, up from 40 to 60 a month last fall.

… Jodi Hamilton’s mother, Jill, said she had been impressed by her daughter’s determination to earn, noting that “she sent out a massive e-mail for baby-sitting and tutoring, and she got so many offers there aren’t enough hours in the week.”

Suddenly, the tables are turned: Two weeks ago, Ms. Hamilton borrowed $640 from Jodi.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.