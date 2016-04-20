Yahoo's former exec who lost his job to Marissa Mayer is now trying to buy the core business

Ross Levinsohn is a former Yahoo exec who briefly served as the company’s interim CEO in 2012.

He was the front-runner to become Yahoo’s full-time CEO until activist investors gave the role to current CEO Marissa Mayer instead, as described in Nicholas Carlson’s book “Marissa Mayer and the fight to save Yahoo.”

Now, Levinsohn is trying to get back in the company, as part of a group of investors placing a bid for Yahoo’s core business, according to Re/code’s Kara Swisher.

Swisher writes that Levinsohn, alongside former Yahoo execs Ken Fuchs and Bill Wise, are part of a joint investment group led by Bain Capital and Vista Equity Partners that’s placed a bid for Yahoo’s core business.

It’s unclear what the details of the bids are, but Swisher confirms Levinsohn’s group has placed a bid, alongside the usual suspects, Verizon and TPG. The bidding price is likely going to be in the range of $6 billion to $8 billion, although the price could change as the process moves forward, the report said.

Yahoo had set the deadline for first round bids for its core business on Monday. The company declined to comment on the bidding process.

Perhaps, we’ll get to find out more about the bidding process this afternoon when Yahoo reports its first quarter earnings.

