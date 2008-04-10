Former Yahoo Exec To Head Open-Source Ad Network OpenX

Former Yahoo SVP Tim Cadogan is joining open-source ad network OpenX as CEO. Kara Swisher broke the news in AllThingsD, but Cadogan writes all about it on OpenX’s blog. As part of the hire, OpenX is moving its HQ from London to Los Angeles.



Cadogan was SVP of global advertising marketplaces for Yahoo (YHOO) and has also worked as VP of search at Goto.com/Overture.

The startup, backed by Index Ventures and Accel Partners, has raised $20.5 million since last summer. In Feburary, former AOL (TWX) CEO Jonathan Miller signed on as chairman.

Sites using OpenX software form their own network of 30,000 mostly small publishers (also some bigger ones such as TheStreet.com (TSCM), TechCrunch and CBS’s (CBS) Last.fm).

See Also: Yahoo Ad Team Takes The Money, Runs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.