Former Yahoo COO To Run 'Guitar Hero' For Activision

A new boss for the somewhat ageing Guitar Hero franchise: Dan Rosensweig, former COO of Yahoo (YHOO), will fill the role at Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Boomtown says.

Dan will have his work cut out for him. Sales of music games have been slipping as of late, and archrival Rock Band (VIA) is set to steal Guitar Hero‘s thunder later this year with the release of a Beatles-themed music game.

Image Esthr / Flickr

