Former Yahoo! COO Jeff Mallett Is Selling His Napa Valley Estate—Complete With Golf Course—For $17.5 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Trulia

If you’re looking for a great Father’s Day present for a golfing guru, look no further than this California estate, Vineyard Knolls.Priced at an affordable $17.5 million, this 25-acre property was originally constructed by Hollywood producer David L. Wolper in the 1960’s. Former Yahoo! COO and president Jeff Mallett purchased the estate in 1999 and renovated the estate into the retreat it is today, according to Trulia.



The 7,500-square-foot house is in the middle of a 9-hole Northern California Golf Association-sanctioned course. According to a listing on Trulia, the property includes many luxury amenities: two lakes, a wraparound deck, pool and a mother-in law—we’re not kidding, it’s right there in the listing.

