Former Yahoo! COO Jeff Mallett Is Selling His Napa Valley Estate—Complete With Golf Course—For $17.5 Million

Callie Bost
Vineyard Knolls estate

Photo: Courtesy of Trulia

If you’re looking for a great Father’s Day present for a golfing guru, look no further than this California estate, Vineyard Knolls.Priced at an affordable $17.5 million, this  25-acre property was originally constructed by Hollywood producer David L. Wolper in the 1960’s. Former Yahoo! COO and president Jeff Mallett purchased the estate in 1999 and renovated the estate into the retreat it is today, according to Trulia.

The 7,500-square-foot house is in the middle of a 9-hole Northern California Golf Association-sanctioned course. According to a listing on Trulia, the property includes many luxury amenities: two lakes, a wraparound deck, pool and a mother-in law—we’re not kidding, it’s right there in the listing.

Large windows open the house to Napa Valley's scenic views.

One side of this gorgeous hall functions as a bookshelf.

This charming kitchen has a rustic feel.

There are four spacious bedrooms, each with their own view.

The wrap-around sun deck overlooks the 9th green.

If you want to relax after a tough game of golf, there's a 6,412 sq. ft. clubhouse.

And if you get bored with two lakes, there is a pool.

A bird's eye view of the 25.62-acre property.

We weren't kidding about the house coming with a mother-in-law. It's right there in the listing!

If you're not impressed with this sprawling estate...

This $25 million mansion is on San Francisco's Gold Coast >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.