HOUSE OF THE DAY: Terry Semel Wants $50 Million For This Glassy Beach House In Malibu

Photo: Hilton & Hyland/Wikipedia

Months after listing his Beverly Hills mansion, former Yahoo! CEO Terry Semel is unloading a sprawling home on Malibu’s Carbon Beach—better known as Billionaire’s Beach—for $50 million, according to Curbed.In 2010, it was revealed that Semel, who resigned from Yahoo in 2007, was paid nearly half a billion dollars for his tenure at the company, which had been widely panned.



The pad, which is listed by Hilton & Hyland, has nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and 151 feet of prime waterfront space.

