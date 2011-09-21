Former Wrestling CEO Linda McMahon Launches Second Senate Bid

Linda McMahon is getting back in the ring, as the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment formally launched a second Senate bid Tuesday morning.



McMahon announced her candidacy at a 10:30 press event at a manufacturing plant in Southington, Connecticut. However, her intention to again run for office had been public for almost two weeks, and as of Tuesday morning her campaign website was already up and running with a note from McMahon heralding her second Senate bid.

“I am running again because I believe with all of my heart that the largest, richest economy can and will regain its strength and create jobs for every woman and man who wants to work – and with your help, I will go to Washington to fight each and every day for policies that will help hard working, tax paying families first,” McMahon wrote on her campaign site.

In 2010, McMahon defeated a slate of seasoned politicians in the Republican primary, despite it being her first ever campaign for public office. She then dropped $50 million out of pocket in the general election, but still came up short against Sen. Richard Blumenthal to fill the seat left vacant by Sen. Chris Dodd’s retirement.

This time around, McMahon is running to replace another retiring Senator, Joe Lieberman (I). To reach the general election, though, she’ll have to win what could be a crowded GOP primary that will almost certainly include former Rep. Chris Shays, who is expected to launch his own campaign soon.

A Quinnipiac University poll released last week showed McMahon trouncing Shays in a one-on-one primary matchup, but losing by wide margins in general election matchups with the two leading Democratic candidates, Rep. Chris Murphy and Secretary of State Susan Bysiewicz.

