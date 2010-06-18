IT GETS WORSE: Former Contractor Says BP Never Received Federal Approval At ANOTHER Gulf Rig

BP Atlantis

Photo: munchicken on flickr

Suddenly regulators are paying more attention to a former BP worker who has been complaining since 2009 that his company did not get approval on engineering plans, according to WaPo.Kenneth Abbott testified at hearings today:



WaPo:

“The overwhelming majority of documents and drawings had never received any engineering approval at any phase of development,” Kenneth W. Abbott, who was fired in February 2009, says in testimony prepared for delivery Thursday to a House subcommittee.

Although MMS and BP have previously dismissed Abbott’s claims, now both organisations have lost a lot of credibility.

As the BP Atlantis could face a new examination, so could dozens of BP rigs that Tony Hayward said were drilled with the same procedures used with the Deepwater Horizon.

