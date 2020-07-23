Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun was arrested for a 2nd time in relation to the company's $2 billion accounting scandal

Reuters

Wirecard’s former chief executive Markus Braun has been rearrested in Munich as German prosecutors dug deeper into allegations of fraud at the fintech firm.

Two other executives – named by the Financial Times as Wirecard’s former finance boss, Burkhard Ley, and Stephan von Erffa, ex-head of accounting – were also arrested.

Former chief operating officer, Jan Marsalek, has likely escaped to Russia with the “clear help of Russian intelligence,” two officials told Business Insider.

Wirecard filed for insolvency a month ago soon after revealing an amount of 1.9 billion euros ($US2 billion) was missing from its balance sheet, and likely never existed.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun has been arrested for the second time as German prosecutors probed further into a fraud investigation surrounding the company’s reputedly inflated balance sheet.

Officials told CNBC in an e-mailed statement, that two other former Wirecard executives have also been detained. Their names not published.

Two other executives – named by the Financial Times as Wirecard’s former finance boss, Burkhard Ley, and Stephan von Erffa, ex-head of accounting – were also arrested.

The German fintech group, which was once an analyst darling, is suspected of falsifying income from third-parties since 2015. Wirecard filed for insolvency a month ago soon after revealing an amount of 1.9 billion euros ($US2 billion) was missing from its balance sheet, and likely never existed.

Wirecard borrowed funds amounting to 3.2 billion euros ($US3.7 billion) from banks and investors in both Germany and Japan over the past five years. Due to the group’s insolvency, the cash is likely lost, prosecutor Anna Leiding said, according to the FT.



Read More:





Warren Buffett isn’t warning about sky-high stocks because he ‘doesn’t want to make people mad,’ veteran investor Bill Smead says



The arrests of Braun and his former colleagues reportedly follow prosecutors bringing up German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s endorsement of Wirecard to Chinese officials back in September 2019, even though her top aides were aware of probes into its financial irregularities.

Oliver Bellenhaus, the head of Wirecard’s Dubai subsidiary, CardSystems Middle East, was arrested earlier this month as part of the investigation into the company.

Alongside Braun’s second arrest, mystery remains about the whereabouts of Jan Marsalek, the company’s one-time chief operating officer.

Two European law enforcement officials told Business Insider this week that Marsalek likely escaped to Russia last month as officials attempted to question him about the massive balance sheet hole.

He is said to have fled with the “clear help of Russian intelligence.”

Braun was first arrested at the time in relation to market manipulation and false accounting.



Here’s how Wirecard went from analyst darling to a $US2.2 billion accounting scandal – and cost SoftBank hundreds of millions in the process





Read More:





A Wall Street expert details the hurdles that must be cleared before a bitcoin ETF is approved – and explains why other investing substitutes for the crypto fall short



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.