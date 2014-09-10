Former White House Spokesman Jay Carney Joins CNN

AP Jay Carney

President Barack Obama’s former top spokesman is joining CNN as a political commentator.

Jay Carney, who announced his resignation as White House press secretary in May, is expected to start the new gig quickly. He will be on hand Wednesday night to help the network cover Obama’s big prime time foreign policy speech, according to Politico.

Many had previously speculated Carney could join Apple.

“I’m thrilled to be joining CNN at a time when there is so much happening in the nation and the world,” Carney said in a statement.

Sam Feist, CNN’s Washington bureau chief, similarly showered Carney with praise.

“Jay’s unique experience as both a journalist and a White House press secretary make him an invaluable voice for the network as we cover the final two years of the Obama Administration and look ahead to the coming campaigns,” Feist said. “We’re fortunate to have Jay on our air tonight to provide analysis and insight surrounding the President’s address to the nation.”

