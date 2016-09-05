Former Westpac CIO Bob McKinnon is the new chairman of retail tech startup Sprooki

Banking veteran Bob McKinnon is Sprooki’s new chairman. Source: supplied

Sprooki, the digital retail engagement startup, has signed on banking heavyweight Bob McKinnon as the startup’s new chairman.

Australians Claire Mula and Michael Gethen founded Sprooki in Singapore in 2011, and have rolled out the location-based mobile engagement platform across South East Asia in 70 major shopping malls and more than 3500 retailers. The client list includes Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, Pie Face, Gap and GNC.

It helps retailers make offers via mobile to passing potential customers.

Sprooki is a leader in the “connected shopping” sector. Its technology platform allows retailers and major shopping malls to connect with their customers through mobile phones. Image: supplied.

The company also recently launched at Sydney’s Manly Wharf precinct in its first Australian use.

McKinnon, a 40-year veteran of the finance and technology sectors, has been CIO for both the CBA and Westpac, and CFO of Multiplex, MLC and Lend Lease.

He’s also being join on the board by Jack Hanrahan, as a non-executive director. Hanrahan recently stepped down after eight years role as GM of retailer relations at ASX-listed shopping centre owner Scentre Group. He is also a former GM of Vodafone Australia and CEO of water recycling company Aquareuse.

Hanrahan said he was eager to bring his understanding of retail trends, technologies and strategies to Sprooki’s governance.

Adding the two industry veterans to the company’s governance comes as Mula and Gethen prepare the business for an ASX listing later this year.

