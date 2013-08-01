Former Westpac Banker Rob Coombe Is Now The Boss Of Fast Food Chains Red Rooster And Oporto

Photo: Getty Images

Rob Coombe, the former head of Westpac’s wealth management arm BT Financial Group, is now the boss of Red Rooster and Oporto.

According to the Australian Financial Review, he has been appointed chief executive of Quick Service Restaurant Holdings, a private equity-backed business with 620 stores across Australia.

From the Fin’s report, this is what QSRH chairman Gordon Cairns told staff in an email:

Rob joins us with over 30 years of corporate experience including over 10 years in a CEO capacity,” Mr Cairns said in the email. In his last CEO role, Rob was responsible for Westpac’s retail, business and agri banking operations throughout Australia. This covered 11,000 employees and over 1000 branches and business banking centres and franchisee shopfronts. He has had extensive experience in managing franchise and independent dealer groups having responsibility at various times for brands such as RAMS and Securitor. Rob has a fantastic track record of sustainably improving customer advocacy and employee engagement while at the same time delivering superior shareholder performance.

Read more here.

Now read: US GDP Smashes Expectations, Australian Dollar Falls Through US90c Barrier

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.