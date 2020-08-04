A former tooth powder warehouse in San Francisco is now a $5.5 million home partially made of shipping containers — see inside

Open Homes Photography 2230 Bush Street, San Francisco.

A 3,600-square-foot house in San Francisco is on the market for $US5.5 million.

The home is located inside a former laundry and tooth powder warehouse.

It has two shipping containers inside that have been converted into a guest room suite and office.

A San Francisco home on the market has some unusual details. Industrial buildings turned into lofts aren’t exactly unheard of, but the former laundry and tooth powder warehouse is now a luxurious home with two refurbished shipping containers inside of it.

The house has other amenities too, including a home theatre, a two car garage, 11-foot ceilings, and a fully updated roof deck.

2230 Bush Street is listed with Annie Williams of Sotheby’s International Real Estate for $US5.5 million. See inside.

The 3,600 square foot home is in the Pacific Heights and Fillmore District neighbourhoods of San Francisco.

The industrial-looking building was converted from its former life as a tooth powder and laundry warehouse.

The loft has 17 foot tall ceilings in the main living area.

In a nod to the home’s industrial past, two shipping containers are part of the design, used to section of parts of the larger room.

The lower container has a bedroom and ensuite bathroom.

It’s one of three bedrooms in the home.

For an efficient use of space, the container guest bedroom has a Murphy bed.

The “privacy wall” for the guest bathroom goes from clear to opaque based from a switch. The former owners told Dwell that the bathroom was designed to be reminiscent of a ship or train.

Both shipping containers were placed through the roof by crane, after the loft’s floor was reinforced to hold the extra weight.

With open doors, the custom shipping containers look intentional and blend into the home.

The sellers added drywall and a fireplace in the living room.

Listing agent Annie Williams told Business Insider that she thinks those details warm up the concrete space.

The kitchen is part of the large open living space with the living room.

With an island and seating, separate table, and plenty of counterspace, the kitchen can easily host a family gathering.

Metallic details and hanging light fixtures continue the industrial vibe throughout the main living space.

The other container, stacked on top of the guest bedroom, is a home office.

The container also has a small lofted sleeping area inside, for late working nights.

Outside of shipping containers, the house has two more bedrooms and bathrooms.

Warehouse-style windows flood the upper level bedroom with light.

Concrete walls and the ceiling beams contrast with comfortable bedroom furniture.

The master bedroom has access to a private deck.

The roof, with 800 square feet of outdoor space, is the highlight of the property.

Sellers replaced the roof hot tub with a bar.

It has professional details, like a drain with spring to wash glasses, and space for two kegs.

The bar even has a heater, plus the fire pit, to make the outdoor area useable in cooler temperatures.

Indoor and outdoor sound systems mean a gathering can take place on the roof and inside.

Williams noted that with indoor gatherings on hold because of COVID-19, the outdoor space could be a selling point for the house.

The bar, grill, and seating make large roof deck an ideal place to have a socially distant gathering.

