Former Wallabies Captain David Pocock Has Had His Maules Creek Protest Case Dismissed

Photo: Maules Creek Community Council.

Former Wallabies captain David Pocock, who was arrested and charged last December for chaining himself to a digger in protest against Whitehaven Coal’s Maules Creek coal mine, his case dismissed in the Gunnadah Local Court today.

Pocock faced three charges, included entering enclosed land without lawful excuse and hindering the working of mining equipment.

He pleaded guilty to hindering a workman in the use of property, but the charges were withdrawn. The other charge was dismissed without conviction.

Following his arrest the Australian Rugby Union issued a formal written warning to Pocock.

“While we appreciate David has personal views on a range of matters, we’ve made it clear that we expect his priority to be ensuring he can fulfil his role as a high-performance athlete,” the statement read.

The 26-year-old Wallabies flanker has been absent from the side since a knee reconstruction last March. He was appointed co-vice-captain of the Brumbies for the 2015 Super Rugby season last month.

Here a photo he posted during the protest.

