Former Wall Street Trader Now Claims Her Boyfriend Lit Her On Fire Back In 2008

The story of former trader Agnes Bermudez being lit on fire along with her ex-boyfriend has made the rounds already.But now, after testifying in court yesterday on the matter of setting her Queens apartment building on fire, Bermudez is switching her story and claims it was the boyfriend who set up the blaze, according to the New York Daily News.



Previously, Bermudez was the one facing charges for dousing boyfriend William Salazar in the fluid and igniting him.

What Bermudez told jurors next is utterly terrifying.

NY Daily News: Agnes Bermudez, her hands trembling, told Queens jurors that ex William Salazar doused her with a flammable liquid, momentarily blinding her as she tried to find her way to the door of his Middle Village apartment.

“I said Will, what are you doing?” Bermudez testified through tears. “I’m in trouble. I said I have to get away. I knew the door was on the right and I went into the hallway and tried to get away. And all of a sudden — poof! — the blue flame, the blue flame!”

The fire ended up killing four people and in a graphic video below, via the New York Post (not for the faint of heart), you can watch as two of the victims run out of the building covered in flames as passers-by look on with horror before trying to help them.



