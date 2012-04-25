Former Walmart Mexico Chief Eduardo Castro-Wright Resigns From MetLife Board

Photo: kosmix2011

MetLife board member Eduardo Castro-Wright has resigned from the company’s board, according to a release.According to Businessweek, he was “the driving force behind years of bribery” at Wal-Mart’s Mexican unit and had become a “distraction.”



Castro-Wright was chief executive of Wal‑Mart de Mexico from 2002 until early 2005. He served as a Vice-President in Bentonville until July of last year.

Earlier today, New York Times’ DealBook editor Andrew Ross Sorkin published a column criticising tainted executives, including Castro-Wright, for remaining on boards in spite of past wrongdoing.

Castro-Wright, 57, was a member of MetLife’s Governance and Corporate Responsibility Committee.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.