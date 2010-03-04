Former Us Weekly Editor Janice Min Shopping Celebrity mum Site

Former Us Weekly editor in chief Janice Min is shopping a celebrity mum site among AOL and IAC/InterActiveCorp executives, WWD reports.



She has been especially cozy with Ben Silverman, the former NBC Entertainment chairman and current Electus founder.

Min left gossip mill Us Weekly in July, and focused on chronicling baby booms among “Hollywood Momshells” including Angelina Jolie, Nicole Richie and Gwyneth Paltrow. According to the New York Post, she got a six-figure book deal for “From Mousewife to Momshell: The Rules and Celebrity Secrets for Being a Thinner, Younger and Sexier mum.” The book’s due out in the spring of 2011.

It makes perfect sense for her to shop around a site that would attach on to the book. Although it’s a crowded mum-blog and women-focused site scene on the Web, and she will have plenty of competition for advertising. But the celebrity secret sauce could make it something Silverman or AOL could get into (hello, TMZ for mums!).

However, neither IAC or Min will confirm the talks about the site.

