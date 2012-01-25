Former US Spy Faces 30 Years In Prison For Leaking Secrets To Journalists

John Kiriakou, author of ‘The Reluctant Spy: My Secret Life in the CIA’s War on Terror’

Photo: Flickr | Truthout.org

A former CIA officer who helped capture senior Al Qaeda operative Abu Zubaydah in Pakistan was charged on Monday with disclosing classified information to journalists, including the name of a covert US intelligence officer.The case is unusual because it is an effort by the Obama administration to prosecute a former government official suspected of leaking sensitive information to the news media. Such cases are rare.



It also stands in contrast to the Justice Department‘s decision not to seek criminal charges against intelligence officials who violated a court order and destroyed recordings of the harsh interrogation of high value terror suspects.

John Kiriakou of Arlington, Va., appeared in federal court in Alexandria, Va. and was ordered released on a $250,000 bond.

Read the rest of the story at The Christian Science Monitor >

This post originally appeared at The Christian Science Monitor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.