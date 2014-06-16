Former US Secretary Of State Hilary Clinton Says Julia Gillard Faced 'Outrageous Sexism'

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Hillary Clinton, the former US secretary of state, says Australia’s first woman prime minister, Julia Gillard, was the subject of “outrageous sexism”.

She told ABC TV’s 7.30 program:

“I just don’t think there is a place for sexism in our politics. I think we should be purging those kinds of comments and holding ourselves to a higher standard.”

Ms Clinton, in her book, Hard Choices, wrote that Ms Gillard “faced outrageous sexism which shouldn’t be tolerated in any country”.

On the 7.30 report, Ms Clinton explained:

“I’m referring to the way her political opponents characterised her, the menu at that famous event that was in print about a prime minister who happened to be a woman. Some of the language that was used in debate or by opponents out of the Parliament, but still active in the political to and fro.”

Ms Clinton said the then Prime Minister Gillard’s speech about misogyny was an important statement from a woman leader to make clear that this was behaviour should not be tolerated.

The former secretary of state wouldn’t be drawn to name an Australian politician.

Ms Gillard, in a speech in 2012 which received millions of Youtube views, accused the then opposition leader Tony Abbott of misogyny.

