A former Marine reveals a trick for earning respect fast

Courtesy of Angie Morgan Learn how your team defines success. Pictured above, Angie Morgan serving in the Marines.

Everyone’s got their own definition of success. It’s a nice idea.

Except that in practice, that concept doesn’t always make sense. When you start at a new company, it’s up to you learn how your team defines success — and to start implementing that knowledge, stat.

That’s according to Angie Morgan, former US Marine and a co-author, along with Courtney Lynch and Sean Lynch, of the new book, “Spark: How to Lead Yourself and Others to Greater Success.” Morgan and Courtney Lynch are co-founders of the leadership development firm Lead Star, where Sean Lynch is a senior consultant.

Morgan visited the Business Insider office in March and shared the best way to earn your coworkers’ respect when you’re the youngest or least experienced person on the team:

“This is the perfect opportunity to stop and observe what successful people in the organisation are doing. Try to understand those behaviours. Reflect upon yourself and say: How am I or how am I not demonstrating those behaviours?”

Maybe, for example, your organisation values people who take initiative, demonstrate creativity, or think on their feet.

“Ask yourself: How can I get on that path so I can be influential in this environment?” Morgan said. “It’s really important to isolate out the behaviour because we can develop those behaviours.”

Remember: Even if you’re technically the lowest man on the totem pole, you can still be influential in your organisation. The way Morgan sees it, your behaviours — not your official title — are what distinguish you as an outstanding performer and as a leader.

Bottom line: Observe closely those coworkers you admire. If you start acting like the successful people around you, you’ll eventually become one of them.

Watch the full interview below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.