Former US Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke is speaking in Sydney this week

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Ben Bernanke, once most powerful banker in the world, is in Sydney this week.

The former US Federal Reserve chairman is speaking on ‘the future of the global economy’ at the World Business Forum on Thursday.

Dr Bernanke, now an active blogger and economic advisor to the private sector, served as the Fed’s top banker from 2006 to 2014.

While he no longer presides over Fed decision making, with global economic growth continuing to disappoint, his speech will be closely analysed nonetheless.

Among those also addressing the two-day World Business Forum are Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone.

The Forum runs May 27-28 at The Star, Pyrmont, Sydney. For details or to register to attend, see the WBF website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.