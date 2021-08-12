Former US ambassador to Afghanistan blames Trump for the resurgence of the Taliban

‘s Anderson Cooper interviewing former US Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker. CNN

The Taliban have seized much of Afghanistan since the US began drawing down troops in April.

Former Amb. Ryan Crocker said the blame lies with Trump for sidelining the Afghan government in 2020.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Ryan Crocker, the former US ambassador to Afghanistan, has blamed President Donald Trump for fueling the resurgence of the Taliban.

As of Friday, Taliban insurgents control at least 12 of the country’s 34 provincial capitals, The Associated Press reported. On Thursday, the group captured Kandahar, the country’s second largest city.

The US military has maintained a presence in Afghanistan since 2001, but US forces have almost entirely left the country now, leaving the role of deterring the Taliban to the Afghan army.

Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday, Crocker said much of the blame rests with Trump for demoralizing the Afghan military.

“It began under President Trump when he authorized negotiations between the US and the Taliban without the Afghan government in the room,” said Crocker, who served as ambassador between 2011 and 2012.

“That was a key Taliban demand. We acceded to it, and it was a huge demoralizing factor for the Afghan government and its security forces.”

“We pressed them [the Afghan military] to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners,” Crocker said. “Eventually they did it and watched them go back into the fight against the people who released them.”

In 2019, then-President Trump told the Taliban he would slowly remove US troops from Afghanistan and free Taliban prisoners if the group committed to stopping terror attacks on the US.

The US and the Taliban eventually signed a conditional peace dealin February, with Trump speaking directly to a Taliban co-founder in March, angering Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who felt sidelined.

Trump also reportedly wanted to invite Taliban leaders to Camp David, the US president’s official countryside retreat, and ignored the National Security Council in favor of a small circle of advisors in the process.

On Thursday, the State Department said it was starting to pull US personnel from the nation’s embassy in Kabul as a safety measure.

Later that day, the Pentagon said it was sending 3,000 extra troops to Kabul airport, joining the approximately 650 US troops left in the city.

Though US troops have departed, the US military is still reportedly conducting airstrikes to destroy military equipment used by the Taliban.

Also on Thursday, retired Gen. Wesley Clark, the former supreme allied commander of NATO, told CNN the situation in Afghanistan was due to “20 years of American misjudgments.”