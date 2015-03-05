Former Ukrainian finance minister has been arrested in Spain on suspicion of embezzling millions of dollars

Tomas Hirst

Former Ukraine finance minister Yuri Kolobov has been arrested in Spain on suspicion of misappropriating millions of dollars while he was in office.

Interpol issued an arrest warrant for Kolobov following the collapse of the government under former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich, who fled the country following months of protests in central Kiev. The warrant cites “misappropriation, embezzlement or conversion of property by malversation” as the charges that Kolobov will face.

Interpol warrantInterpol

