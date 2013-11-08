Former UCLA Coach Sings A Song Mocking The Southeastern Conference

Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel was a guest on “The Dan Patrick Show,” to discuss college football. Neuheisel ended his appearance by playing a song called “Born in the SEC,” mocking the Southeastern Conference.

The song, based on Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In The USA,” is not Neuheisel’s first performance on the show. Earlier this year he sang a song about Johnny Manziel. Here is video of today’s performance which even fans of SEC schools will probably find funny…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

